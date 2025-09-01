Micah Parsons participates in Monday’s practice

Micah Parsons is officially back to football activities.

Via multiple reporters on the scene, Parsons is participating in practice with the Packers on Monday.

This is the first time all summer that Parsons has participated in practice. Before he was traded to Green Bay, Parsons had noted he was experiencing back tightness while with Dallas.

The Packers have been planning a ramp-up period for Parsons. But his participation in practice on Monday is a positive sign for his potential availability in Week 1.

Green Bay will host Detroit on Sunday afternoon, with Parsons now seemingly on track to make his debut with his new team. For his part, Lions head coach Dan Campbell seems to be expecting Parsons to play.

In 13 games last season, Parsons recorded 12.0 sacks with 12 tackles for loss and 23 quarterback hits.