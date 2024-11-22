Micah Parsons publicly apologizes to Mike McCarthy

The last time Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons conducted media interviews, his comments went viral as many perceived them as a shot at coach Mike McCarthy. Parsons said Thursday he wishes he had been clearer after the 34-6 loss to the Eagles in Week 10.

Parsons apologized to McCarthy personally, and he did so publicly Thursday.

“Obviously no disrespect to [McCarthy’s] career and what he’s made for himself as one of the most winningest coaches,” Parsons said, via Todd Archer of ESPN. “I could have done better. I was angry, and I just didn’t finish, and I wasn’t as thoughtful as I usually am. I didn’t think people would take that context the way it was. That’s on me. I lost [the game]. I didn’t want to finish, and I wanted to hurry up out of the locker room. Next time, I will be very careful about what I say. So that’s my apologies.”

Parsons intended to show support to veteran players like Zack Martin, who could be in the final year of his decorated career. Instead, his Nov. 10 postgame comments about his coach’s job status came across as criticism of McCarthy.

“That’s above my pay grade, if Mike’s coach again next year,” Parsons said at the time. ”All coaching aside, Mike can leave and go where he wants to. Guys I kind of feel bad for is guys like Zack Martin and guys who might be on their last year, on their way out, because that’s who I wanted to hold the trophy for.

“You want to win games and do great things with those type of legends who put in more time and work than Mike McCarthy ever did. So, those are the kind of guys that I have so much sympathy and hurt for.”

Parsons and McCarthy met the following day.

“The most important thing is obviously how much love I have for coach McCarthy,” Parsons said Thursday. “You never want to throw shade or anything on your coach. But I think like anything, him understanding I’m always going to be a players’ guy first, right. I’m always going to think about the guys around me before anyone. That’s who I go to war with. Those are the guys that are leaning on me, and I’m leaning on them. That’s how we feed our families. That’s kind of what I wanted to get across. We hashed it out, it was all good and gravy.”

But Parsons repeated that McCarthy’s future in Dallas is “above my pay grade.”

McCarthy is in the final year of his contract, and the expectation is the Cowboys will replace him after this season.

“Mike McCarthy has always been good to me,” Parsons said. “He’s always been a good coach. He won me a lot of games here and I’ve had a lot of success with him. The coaching stuff, I can’t really control that stuff.”