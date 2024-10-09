Micah Parsons remains out of practice

Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons did not play Sunday night against the Steelers, the first game he has missed for injury in his career. It seems likely Parsons will miss a second game this week when the Cowboys host the Lions.

Dallas has its off week in Week 7, so Week 8 could be the target for Parsons’ return from a high ankle sprain.

Parsons did not practice Wednesday as he continues his rehab.

Safety Markquese Bell (illness), linebacker Eric Kendricks (shoulder/calf), right guard Zack Martin (rest) and linebacker Nick Vigil (foot) also didn’t practice.

Cornerback DaRon Bland (foot) was a full participant in his return to practice from injured reserve. He is expected to make his 2024 debut Sunday.

Cornerback Caelen Carson (shoulder), cornerback Trevon Diggs (ankle), left tackle Tyler Guyton (knee) and linebacker Marist Liufau (quad) also have full participation.