Micah Parsons says coaches, medical staff will determine his availability for opener

In his introductory news conference after the trade from Dallas last week, Packers edge rusher Micah Parsons said he expected to play in the season opener.

“They didn’t give up what they gave up for me to sit on the sidelines,” Parsons said.

It seems likely then that Parsons plays in Sunday’s opener against the Lions with the only question: How much will he play? Parsons, though, said Thursday he will leave his availability to the coaches and medical staff.

“I know once I get out there, I’m just going to want to go,” Parsons said, via Ryan Wood of packersnews.com. “That was the first thing, they were just like, ‘We’ve got to see how your body is.’ Because at the same time, I do have to get healthy. I do have to do all those little things to make sure there’s a longevity piece in this. It is 18 weeks. There is hopes for a playoff run, and a long playoff run, so we have to make sure about that and making sure everything is good to go.”

Parsons has practiced all three days this week but was limited as he gets back into football shape while trying to not overextend a back injury.

Coach Matt LaFleur said Parsons’ reps have increased each practice. LaFleur said he is hopeful for Parsons’ availability but conceded there are “no guarantees.”

Parsons said he tweaked his back while lifting during training camp while he was holding in. The Cowboys’ medical staff prescribed a steroid pack, which he completed, and he underwent an MRI on Aug. 23 that coach Brian Schottenheimer said was “pretty clean.”

Reports this week indicated that Parsons could need an epidural for a facet joint sprain in his L4/L5 vertebrae. Parsons is unsure whether he will need an injection, saying steroids have been beneficial.

“It honestly just helps it get stronger,” Parsons said. “That’s all it is. It’s a weak joint, right? If something is weak, it helps it get stronger faster. Obviously, when you mix that in with treatment and the technology that we have, it makes things get better a lot faster. So let me just keep finishing the treatment and see what the coaches [think]. I’ve been trying to practice hard with the reps that they gave me on the ramp up. See what their plan is for me this game and see how they’re planning to unleash me.”

Parsons missed four games last season with a high-ankle sprain, the first games in his career he has missed for injury.