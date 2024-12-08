Micah Parsons wants Mike McCarthy back

Not too long ago, it seemed to be a foregone conclusion that: (1) the season would end; (2) Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy’s contract would expire; and (3) the Cowboys would hire someone else.

What a difference two straight wins makes.

In the days since Jerry Jones called the prospect of McCarthy staying “not crazy,” key players have voiced support for McCarthy. First, it was quarterback Dak Prescott, who said he “wholeheartedly” supports McCarthy. Now, it’s linebacker Micah Parsons.

In an interview with ESPN that will be televised before Monday night’s Bengals-Cowboys game, Parsons made the case for continuity.

“I think I would like a fair shot with everyone back -- players, coaches -- because the injuries kind of struck of what this season could really be,” Parsons said, via Todd Archer of ESPN.com. “The injuries have been terrible. And, you know, it really sucks. Seeing Zack [Martin], [DeMarcus Lawrence] not having the year I know he planned to have. He had such a great start. It really sucks.

“In terms of coaching, man, Coach Mike, me and his relationship has always been really good. He always took real good care of me. I just don’t know how the how the business side of it’s going to go, you know? [ Jerry Jones] has his own mindset about who he wants to coach. This is his team. I’m kind of just, like, a pawn in this business.”

Parsons is right. Jerry ultimately will do whatever he wants to do. But it can’t hurt to have key players wanting McCarthy to return.

It also can’t hurt to have McCarthy sufficiently concerned about getting fired that he’ll drive not as hard of a bargain as he would have for a new deal. Which might be the ultimate method to Jerry’s apparent madness.