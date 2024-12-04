Dak Prescott campaigns for Mike McCarthy: I believe in him wholeheartedly

Mike McCarthy is in the final year of his contract, and the expectation long has been that the Cowboys will move on after the season.

McCarthy was dealt a losing hand when the Cowboys did nothing meaningful in free agency and then expected more with less. Injuries that cost players like Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence, DaRon Bland, Zack Martin, Brandin Cooks, Trevon Diggs and Dak Prescott multiple games on the sideline didn’t help.

Prescott, who played eight games before a season-ending hamstring surgery, is campaigning for McCarthy to get a new contract with the Cowboys.

“Your coach seems like he’s playing on his last contract and [I’m] almost feeling helpless like I can’t help him in this situation, especially a guy you believe in so much and you believe in being your head coach,” Prescott told Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports. “Control what I can control, help and support Mike to every extent that I can.”

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said last week that it’s “not crazy” to think McCarthy might return for a sixth season and beyond.

McCarthy has served as the team’s play caller the past two seasons, so his departure would leave Prescott to learn a new offensive system with a new offensive coordinator and a new head coach.

“I believe in him wholeheartedly,” Prescott said. “I don’t want to necessarily get into the nuts and the screws of it all obviously, but I think he definitely deserves a chance — another contract and a chance to coach this team amongst more influence. ‘On his terms’ may be a good way to say it.

“But I wholeheartedly believe in him.”

The Cowboys had three consecutive 12-win seasons before starting this season 3-7. They have won two in a row and have the Bengals, Panthers and Buccaneers in the next three games.

So, it’s not out of the question they could climb back into contention.

But, either way, the Cowboys will have to decide whether they want McCarthy back and, if they do, then it’s up to McCarthy to decide whether he wants to return.