 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tushpush_250919.jpg
NFL urges refs to officiate tush push ‘tight’
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250919.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something Week 3
nbc_pft_bradyflagfootball_250919.jpg
Should NFL be concerned with Saudi flag tourney?

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tushpush_250919.jpg
NFL urges refs to officiate tush push ‘tight’
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250919.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something Week 3
nbc_pft_bradyflagfootball_250919.jpg
Should NFL be concerned with Saudi flag tourney?

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Micah Parsons: We s—t the bed today

  
Published September 21, 2025 08:58 PM

Micah Parsons lost his first game since joining the Packers on Sunday and the defensive end gave a blunt assessment of what they did to fall 13-10 to the Browns.

The Packers led 10-0 with less than four minutes left in the game, but the Browns kicked a field goal before safety Grant Delpit picked off Packers quarterback Jordan Love and set the offense up inside the 5-yard line. A game-tying touchdown was followed by a Packers drive to set up a 43-yard field goal attempt that was blocked by Browns defensive lineman Shelby Harris. The Browns picked up 16 yards and Andre Szmyt kicked a game-winning field goal as time expired.

“Sometimes, just like today, you s—t the bed,” Parsons said. “That’s just the reality of it. It happens to the best teams. Even the best Super Bowl champs make mistakes, and they pay for it early. You go back to the history of the champions and who’ve they’ve played and games they should’ve won. It’s just part of the game, it’s just that competitive. It’s that hard to win. It’s hard as hell to win football games. When you win football games, it’s a celebration. But when you lose, it sucks.”

Parsons and the Packers will work to clean up their mess before they face Parsons’ former team in Dallas next Sunday night.