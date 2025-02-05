 Skip navigation
Micah Parsons: We struggled so much, I don't think Derrick Henry would have helped us

  
Published February 5, 2025 05:10 PM

When Derrick Henry signed with the Ravens last offseason, there was criticism of the Cowboys for not making an offer for a player who suggested that he was interested in signing with the team.

Henry’s production for the Ravens over the course of the 2024 season only added ammunition to those who thought the running back should have been a priority in Dallas. Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons doesn’t think those critiques were on base because Henry was better off playing with Lamar Jackson and the Cowboys’ overall difficulties would have been too much for one player to overcome.

“I’m afraid Derrick Henry wouldn’t even have helped us,” Parsons said during an appearance with Adam Schein of Mad Dog Sports Radio. “We were that — Derrick Henry should be blessed because he played with Lamar and he almost runs for 2,000 yards. The hypothetical can sound pretty good, but we struggled so much that I don’t even know if Derrick could’ve helped us. It would’ve been another Tennessee Titan year for him.”

The Cowboys struggled to consistently run the ball in 2024 and they’ll hope for better results with new head coach Brian Schottenheimer. Henry, Jackson and the Ravens will have their hands full trying to break past the Chiefs and Bills in the AFC.