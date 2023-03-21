Michael Deiter signs one-year deal with Texans

The Texans have signed free agent center Michael Deiter on a one-year deal, the team announced Tuesday.

They also announced completed deals with linebacker Cory Littleton and running back Devin Singletary.

Deiter, 26, played all 17 games last season with the Dolphins but only on special teams. He played 76 snaps.

The Dolphins made Deiter a third-round draft selection in 2019, and he spent four seasons in Miami. He has started 23 career games, while appearing in 57.

In 2021, Deiter played every snap in eight games before landing on injured reserve.

He has experience at tackle, guard and center in his college and pro career.

The Texans have re-signed starting center Scott Quessenberry to a one-year deal and have center Jimmy Morrissey under contract, too.