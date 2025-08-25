Michael Gallup among eight Commanders announced cuts

Michael Gallup’s comeback effort will have to continue with a different team.

The Commanders announced a round of roster cuts on Monday afternoon and Gallup was among the players who will not make the initial 53-man roster.

Gallup, 29, had come out of retirement to sign with Washington in March. He last played in 2023 with the Cowboys, catching 34 passes for 418 yards with two touchdowns.

A third-round pick in 2018, Gallup has appeared in 86 career games with 67 starts — all for Dallas. He’s caught 266 passes for 3,744 yards with 21 TDs.

Washington also let go of cornerback Essang Bassey, center Nick Harris, offensive tackle Tyre Phillips, defensive tackle Norell Pollard, and receiver Braylon Sanders.