Michael Gallup scheduled to visit Panthers

The Panthers and wide receiver Michael Gallup are set to spend some time together.

Gallup was released by the Cowboys on Friday and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that he is scheduled to visit the Panthers next week. It’s the first word of a visit for Gallup since he was let go in Dallas.

The Panthers traded for Diontae Johnson this week and they are also slated for a meeting with former Charger Mike Williams as they continue to look for pieces to put around quarterback Bryce Young in Young’s second season.

Gallup had 34 catches for 418 yards and two touchdowns for the Cowboys last season. He has 266 catches for 3,744 yards and 21 touchdowns for his career.