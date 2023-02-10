 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

Top Clips

nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

Top Clips

nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Michael Irvin sues accuser, Marriott for $100 million over allegedly false accusation of misconduct

  
Published February 9, 2023 07:21 PM
nbc_pft_emmittsmithintv_230209
February 9, 2023 02:09 PM
Pro Football Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith joins the set to discuss his playing career and what the Dallas Cowboys need to do this offseason to improve in 2023.

Michael Irvin won’t be on TV this week, but he’s still making headlines.

The Hall of Fame receiver, removed from NFL Network and ESPN programming after an allegation of misconduct, has sued the accuser and Marriott over the matter.

Via TMZ.com, Irvin filed the lawsuit on Thursday afternoon . He claims the accuser and the hotel hoped to make him the next victim of “cancel culture.”

“Rash and thoughtless actions can have severe consequences,” the lawsuit contends. “Marriott [parent company of Renaissance Hotels] apparently did not appreciate these simple truths when, in a rush to judgment, its employees and management inaccurately and inflammatorily accused Mr. Irvin of misconduct to the National Football League.”

Per the lawsuits, eyewitnesses support Irvin’s contention that he “casually exchanged pleasantries” with the accuser -- a hotel employee -- “shook her hand, and went to his room alone.”

“It is clear Michael is the latest victim of our cancel culture where all it takes is an accusation to ruin a person’s life,” Irvin’s lawyer said in a statement issued to TMZ.com. “Michael looks forward to clearing his name in court and hopes the Court of public opinion will see the truth come out as well.”

Surveillance video could help clear things up, if the video is clear enough to show what did and didn’t happen.

Irvin will need something better than his own recollection to prove the case. He has said that he doesn’t fully recall what happened, and that he had been “out drinking.”