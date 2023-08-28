Michael Irvin’s NFL Network suspension continues, despite FS1 debut

Hall of Fame receiver Michael Irvin made his return to TV on Monday, debuting on FS1’s Undisputed. His status at NFL Network remains unresolved.

As noted by A.J. Perez of FrontOfficeSports.com, Irvin remains suspended by NFLN. He also continues to be listed as a member of the NFL Game Day cast. And the regular season begins in 10 days.

It’s time for the NFL, which owns and operates NFL Network, to make a decision. Irvin allegedly made inappropriate remarks to an employee of the hotel where Irvin was staying during Super Bowl week, as part of his job with the league. The person was not a co-worker, and Irvin was not on duty. Suspending and potentially firing him for this creates a precedent that the league surely is not prepared to apply against others, especially team owners.

Irvin’s lawsuit against Marriott continues. Via Perez, a recent filing points to a potential August 2024 trial date.

The document, a joint report submitted by the various parties regarding the case, includes dramatically different characterizations of the events.

Irvin’s side calls the interaction with the Marriott employee “innocent and brief,” free from “harassment, assault or inappropriate conduct.” Irvin’s side also contends that the employee’s conduct and behavior after the interaction does not reveal “any discomfort or distress.”

Marriott claims that Irvin “made sexually offensive and racially charged comments” to the employee, that Irvin touched her arm without consent, and that he said he would “come back to find her later during the week.” Marriott also points out that Irvin said publicly during that same week that he “had no recollection of what he said to [the employee] because he had been drinking.”

The NFL has continued to avoid involvement in the litigation. Irvin presumably has not sued the league because he hopes to continue the employment relationship. Still, it’s clear that the NFL has a potential role in the case, especially since Marriott claims it alerted the league to the employee’s complaint “pursuant to the NFL’s express written direction.”

Regardless of the pending litigation, it’s time for the NFL to make a decision about Irvin. Put him on the air, or fire him.

And if the NFL fires him, the NFL should be ready to defend itself in court — and also to explain why others have not been fired or even punished for similar or worse incidents of misconduct.