Michael Mayer returns to practice

The Raiders are getting one of their offensive contributors back on the field.

Las Vegas announced tight end Michael Mayer returned to practice.

Mayer has been on the non-football injury list since Oct. 11 due to undisclosed personal reasons. He has not played since the Raiders’ Week 3 loss to the Panthers.

A second-round pick in 2023, Mayer caught four passes for 21 yards in the first three games this season. He had 27 receptions for 304 yards with two TDs last year.

The Raiders are coming off their Week 10 bye and will face the Dolphins on Sunday.