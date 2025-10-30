Michael Penix, Drake London remained limited, but Darnell Mooney fully practiced

Falcons coach Raheem Morris said earlier this week he expected to see Michael Penix (knee) with the first-team offense more than last week. That hasn’t happened through two days of practices.

Penix remained limited in Thursday’s practice, meaning he did not participate in team drills.

The quarterback said Wednesday that he is “trending in the right direction.”

Wide receiver Drake London (hip) also remained limited, but wide receiver Darnell Mooney (hamstring) was a full participant after limited work on Wednesday.

Edge rusher Leonard Floyd (hamstring), wide receiver Casey Washington (back) and defensive lineman Zach Harrison (knee) all returned to practice as limited participants after sitting out a day earlier.

The Falcons added left tackle Jake Matthews (ankle), cornerback Natrone Brooks (shoulder) and running back Tyler Allgeier (knee) to the report as limited participants.

Safety Jessie Bates III (knee), tight end Kyle Pitts (ankle), edge rusher Jalon Walker (groin) and cornerback Billy Bowman Jr. (hamstring) remained limited a second consecutive day.