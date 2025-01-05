Michael Penix Jr. touchdown run ties Falcons-Panthers at 10-10

Needing a victory to potentially make the postseason, the Falcons have gotten themselves back in Sunday’s game against the Panthers.

Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. has rushed for a 5-yard touchdown to tie the score at 10-10 midway through the second quarter.

Penix’s first touchdown run capped a 10-play, 70-yard drive.

Drake London had a 24-yard reception on the possession, which Bijan Robinson followed with 15- and 9-yard runs.

With no one open on third-and-goal, Penix rolled to his left and dove for the pylon, making it in for the score.

Additionally, Falcons Mike Hughes has been downgraded to out with a shoulder injury.