nbc_pft_mayo_250106.jpg
Who will replace Mayo in New England?
nbc_pft_dpederson_250106.jpg
Jaguars fire Pederson after three seasons
nbc_pft_daboll_250106.jpg
Giants will retain coach Daboll, GM Schoen

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Michael Penix Jr. touchdown run ties Falcons-Panthers at 10-10

  
Published January 5, 2025 02:08 PM

Needing a victory to potentially make the postseason, the Falcons have gotten themselves back in Sunday’s game against the Panthers.

Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. has rushed for a 5-yard touchdown to tie the score at 10-10 midway through the second quarter.

Penix’s first touchdown run capped a 10-play, 70-yard drive.

Drake London had a 24-yard reception on the possession, which Bijan Robinson followed with 15- and 9-yard runs.

With no one open on third-and-goal, Penix rolled to his left and dove for the pylon, making it in for the score.

Additionally, Falcons Mike Hughes has been downgraded to out with a shoulder injury.