Michael Penix won’t play Friday night, Kirk Cousins likely out as well

  
Published August 12, 2025 09:35 AM

Falcons quarterback Michael Penix didn’t play in the team’s first preseason game and he won’t be playing this week either.

Head coach Raheem Morris told reporters at a Tuesday press conference that Penix will “for sure” sit out against the Titans. The Falcons will have joint practices with the Titans on Tuesday and Wednesday before they play in Atlanta on Friday.

Kirk Cousins was also held out of the preseason opener and Morris said he is likely going to sit this week as well, but added the team will talk about the plan for their backup after those practice sessions.

Easton Stick and Emory Jones handled the quarterback duties last week and it seems like they’ll be in line for the lion’s share of the work this week as well.