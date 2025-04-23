 Skip navigation
Michael Pittman did not require offseason back surgery

  
April 22, 2025

Colts receiver Michael Pittman Jr. revealed after the 2024 season ended that he played through a fractured back that might require offseason surgery.

Pittman said Tuesday, via Joel Erickson of the Indy Star, that he did not need surgery and doctors fully cleared him in March.

Pittman first noticed something was off during training camp in August, but the fracture was discovered after the Colts’ Week 3 win over the Bears. He elected to play through the injury.

Pittman, who signed a three-year contract extension with the Colts a year ago, caught 69 passes for 808 yards with three touchdowns in 16 games. The Colts hope he can return to his 2023 form when Pittman caught a career-high 109 receptions for a career-high 1,152 yards with four touchdowns.