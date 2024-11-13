 Skip navigation
Michael Pittman Jr. fully participates in Colts practice

  
Published November 13, 2024 03:48 PM

The Colts will have quarterback Anthony Richardson back in the lineup for Sunday’s game against the Jets and it looks like they might have wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. back as well.

Pittman did not play in last Sunday’s loss to the Bills because of a back injury, but he was listed as having a full practice session on Wednesday. Pittman did not practice at all last week.

The listing was an estimation as the team only held a walkthrough, so the rest of the week could be more telling.

Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (foot) and left tackle Bernhard Raimann (knee) were listed as out of practice. Linebacker E.J. Speed (knee) was listed as limited and safety Julian Blackmon (shoulder) was a full participant.