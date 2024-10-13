Michael Pittman Jr. is expected to play against Titans

Word this week was that the Colts were looking at an extended run without the services of wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. because of a back injury, but it looks like that report was way off the mark.

Pittman was listed as questionable after returning to practice on Friday and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that he is expected to play against the Titans this Sunday.

Pittman may not be 100 percent, but his presence will be a plus for a Colts offense that will be missing running back Jonathan Taylor (ankle) for the second straight game.

Quarterback Anthony Richardson (oblique), wide receiver Josh Downs (toe), and right tackle Braden Smith (knee, ankle) also carry questionable tags into the AFC South matchup..