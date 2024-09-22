Michael Pittman Jr. is expected to play Sunday

The Colts are expected to have their top wide receiver in the lineup as they try to avoid an 0-3 start to the 2024 season.

Michael Pittman Jr. was a late addition to the injury report this week, but multiple reports say that he will be in the lineup against the Bears. Pittman was listed as questionable after he missed practice on Friday with back and calf injuries.

Pittman has seven catches for 52 yards through the first two weeks of the regular season.

The Colts are also set to have Josh Downs in the lineup for the first time this season as he avoided an injury designation on the final injury report. Downs missed the first two games of the season with an ankle injury.