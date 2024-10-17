Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs return to Colts practice

The Colts got their top two wide receivers back on the practice field on Thursday.

Michael Pittman Jr. (back) and Josh Downs (toe) both returned to action after sitting out on Wednesday. Pittman was a full participant and Downs was limited as the team continued preparing to face the Dolphins.

While that was good news for the offense, the Colts were missing another wideout. Alec Pierce was added to the report with a shoulder injury and they continue to be without running back Jonathan Taylor. He missed another practice due to the ankle injury that’s kept him out the last two weeks.

Quarterback Anthony Richardson (oblique) remains on track to return after another full practice. Center Ryan Kelly (calf), defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo (hamstring), running back Trey Sermon (knee), and linebacker E.J. Speed (knee) were all limited participants. Cornerback Chris Lammons (ankle) did not take part in practice.