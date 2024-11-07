 Skip navigation
Michael Pittman Jr. out of practice Thursday

  
Published November 7, 2024 01:52 PM

Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. has been battling a back injury in recent weeks and he’s been held out of Wednesday’s practices during that time.

Pittman was out again this Wednesday and the team added a finger injury to the report as well. Pittman usually returns to the field on Thursday, but things played out differently this week.

Pittman was not spotted by reporters during the open portion of the session. Friday will bring another opportunity for Pittman to practice and the final injury report will carry whatever injury designation he’ll bring into Sunday’s game against the Bills.

Linebacker Zaire Franklin (ankle) also missed practice on Wednesday, but he returned to the field on Thursday.