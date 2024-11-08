 Skip navigation
Michael Pittman Jr. ruled out for Colts-Bills

  
Published November 8, 2024 01:45 PM

The Colts will not have one of their top receivers when they play the Bills this weekend.

Head coach Shane Steichen ruled out Michael Pittman Jr. (back/finger) in his Friday news conference.

Pittman has been considered week-to-week with his back injury, but has not been able to practice over the last three days.

“He’s been battling like crazy,” Steichen said, via Nate Atkins of the Indianapolis Star.

At this point, the Colts are not considering putting Pittman on injured reserve.

Pittman has registered 30 catches for 366 yards with two touchdowns so far this season. He had just one catch on four targets for 14 yards in last week’s loss to the Vikings.

Steichen also noted left tackle Bernhard Raimann has cleared concussion protocol and is set to start on Sunday.

Indianapolis’ full injury report will be released later on Friday.