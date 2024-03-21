Michael Thomas to enter pre-trial diversion program after November arrest

Wide receiver Michael Thomas has not found a home for the 2024 season, but he has started the process of resolving a pair of criminal charges he faced after an arrest last November.

Thomas was charged with simple battery and criminal mischief after being accused of shoving a construction contractor, knocking the contractor’s phone out of his hand and throwing a brick through the window of the contractor’s vehicle.

Michelle Hunter of NOLA.com reports that Thomas will enter a six-month pre-trial diversion program and that the charges will be dropped upon its completion.

Thomas’ attorney said that his client “cooperated with authorities at every step of the process” and is ready to resume his NFL career now that the matter has been handled. Thomas has played just 20 games over the last four seasons due to injuries.