Michigan CB Will Johnson to miss Pro Day workout with hamstring injury

Michigan cornerback Will Johnson, one of the top prospects in the 2025 NFL draft, has suffered another injury that will cause him to miss Michigan’s Pro Day.

Johnson can’t work out at Michigan on March 21 because of a hamstring injury, according to ESPN.

Injuries were already a concern with Johnson after he missed most of last season with shoulder and toe injuries. He is expecting to be healthy enough to work out for NFL teams on April 14.

Johnson was one of Michigan’s best players in 2023, when they won the national championship, and was named defensive MVP of the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

Johnson and Colorado Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter are considered by many to be the top two cornerbacks in this year’s draft.