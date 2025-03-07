 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_jagsmoves_250307.jpg
Jaguars reportedly will make a lot of roster moves
nbc_pft_traviskelce_250307.jpg
Kelce 'can't engineer' his exit from the NFL
nbc_pft_finishsentence_250307.jpg
Fill in the Blank: Metcalf, Deebo, Wagner, Watson

Other PFT Content

NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
Michigan CB Will Johnson to miss Pro Day workout with hamstring injury

  
Published March 7, 2025 03:59 PM

Michigan cornerback Will Johnson, one of the top prospects in the 2025 NFL draft, has suffered another injury that will cause him to miss Michigan’s Pro Day.

Johnson can’t work out at Michigan on March 21 because of a hamstring injury, according to ESPN.

Injuries were already a concern with Johnson after he missed most of last season with shoulder and toe injuries. He is expecting to be healthy enough to work out for NFL teams on April 14.

Johnson was one of Michigan’s best players in 2023, when they won the national championship, and was named defensive MVP of the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

Johnson and Colorado Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter are considered by many to be the top two cornerbacks in this year’s draft.