Michigan DT Kris Jenkins declares for 2024 draft

Defensive tackle Kris Jenkins is making the jump to the NFL.

Jenkins helped Michigan win a national title on January 8 and he has announced his plans to enter this year’s draft. Jenkins redshirted in 2020 and one year of eligibility left, but told ESPN he will give it up in order to go pro.

Jenkins had 37 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks for the Wolverines this season.

Another member of the Michigan defense also announced his decision to enter the draft on social media. Edge rusher Braiden McGregor had 26 tackles, nine tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks during the 2023 season.