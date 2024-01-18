Mickey Loomis: Stepping down as G.M. hasn’t been discussed

Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis backed head coach Dennis Allen and quarterback Derek Carr during a Wednesday press conference and he also made it clear that he has no plans to cede decision-making power to anyone else in the front office.

During the press conference, Loomis referenced rumors that he was planning to step down as G.M. and take on another role in the organization and said there was no truth to them.

“I saw a couple of things,” Loomis said, via the team’s website. “That was just made up. Somebody just made that up. That’s never been discussed or talked about. Now, am I slower? Yeah. I probably ran a 4.5 when I was 30 and I don’t think I could run 5 flat right now. So I am slower. But, I’ve been asked that question. You get asked that when you get to a certain age, and I’ve said, I’m just going to wake up one morning and say, ‘This is the day.’ And it’s not going to be tomorrow, but everything for the next 10 years is open.”

Loomis has been the Saints’ G.M. since the 2002 season and it doesn’t look like his run in the job is nearing its end.