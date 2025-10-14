Mike Borgonzi: We have full confidence Mike McCoy will be able to steer the ship

The Titans decided on Mike McCoy to be the team’s interim head coach for the rest of the season after firing Brian Callahan on Monday.

McCoy, 53, previously served as the Chargers head coach from 2013-2016, accumulating a 27-37 regular-season record. He also went 1-1 in the postseason, earning a wild card berth in his first season with the club.

The Titans hired him to be a senior offensive assistant earlier in 2025 after he spent 2022-2024 as the Jaguars’ QBs coach.

“What Mike brings right now is experience, leadership,” Titans G.M. Mark Borgonzi said in his press conference on Monday night, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s website. “He has done it before, and I’ve had respect for Mike for a long time.

“We have full confidence in Mike, that he is going to be able to steer the ship here.”

Titans president of football operations Chad Brinker added that the team’s focus now is “pouring everything we can into Mike McCoy and giving him every opportunity from here on out, starting this week.”

Tennessee has a tough task ahead of it in Week 7, with Mike Vrabel’s Patriots coming to Nissan Stadium looking to extend its first-place advantage in the AFC East.