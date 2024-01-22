Mike Caldwell set to interview for Eagles defensive coordinator

The Eagles need a new defensive coordinator and names of possible candidates for the job are starting to surface.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that they are set to interview former Jaguars defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell. There was also word on Monday that former Commanders head coach Ron Rivera will speak to the Eagles about the role.

Caldwell spent the last two seasons with the Jaguars and was fired after they failed to make the playoffs this season. He broke into coaching with the Eagles as a quality control coach in 2008 and moved up to linebackers coach before leaving after the 2012 season.

Fowler adds that Caldwell is also expected to speak to the Raiders about joining their staff, although a role is unclear with defensive coordinator Patrick Graham still under contract and in the mix for head coaching jobs with other teams.