Mike Evans, Bucs working toward third contract

  
Published June 17, 2023 06:42 AM
June 5, 2023 08:23 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack Bucs OC Dave Canales’ views on the QB competition between Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask and examine how it is about more than which QB looks better in practice.

Mike Evans signed a five-year, $82.5 million extension with the Buccaneers in 2018. The receiver now is entering the final year of that deal due to make $13 million in base salary and count $23.699 million against the salary cap.

The sides have begun preliminary talks about a third contract for Evans, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports, and both sides are motivated to get it done this summer.

“Mike loves Tampa,” Deryk Gilmore, Evans’ agent, told Stroud. “I know the feeling is mutual. His production is the best of all the guys out there. . . . The Bucs’ ownership has to love that Mike isn’t even an off-the-field conversation but an on-the-field terror. I’ve got to think they would like to lock him up to a third deal.”

Evans’ yearly average of $16.5 million ranks 17th in the league at his position, behind even teammate Chris Godwin, who signed a three-year, $60 million deal a year ago. Tyreek Hill, at $30 million per season, has the highest annual average in the league at receiver.

Evans, 29, has an NFL-record nine consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons to start his career. He already ranks as the best offensive player in team history with 10,425 career receiving yards and 81 touchdowns.