Mike Evans gets 100th career receiving touchdown on opening possession

  
Published October 21, 2024 08:29 PM

Mike Evans made his 98th and 99th career receiving touchdowns two weeks ago against the Falcons. He waited two weeks to get his 100th, but he didn’t wait long in Monday Night Football.

On the opening drive, the Buccaneers receiver caught a 25-yard touchdown pass from Baker Mayfield. The Bucs lead 7-0 with 10:27 remaining in the first quarter.

Evans is the only active player with 100 career receiving touchdowns and only the 11th in NFL history.

He typically gives his touchdown footballs to fans in the stands, but he kept his 100th career touchdown reception.

Evans has 101 touchdowns overall, having recovered a fumble in the end zone for another.