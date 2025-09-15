Mike Evans hoping for “payback” for 2023 loss to Texans on Monday night

The Buccaneers are facing the Texans on Monday night and the trip is giving wide receiver Mike Evans some bad memories of their last trip to Houston.

That came in Week 9 of the 2023 season and Evans, who is from Galveston, had a lot of family in the crowd to watch the game. Any hopes of celebration were dashed when Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud threw a touchdown to wide receiver Tank Dell with six seconds left in the game.

It was Stroud’s fifth touchdown pass of the game and it made the Texans 39-37 winners in a contest that still bothers Evans.

“I was pissed, I was hurting,” Evans said, via Mark Skol Jr. of FOX13 in Tampa. “It hurt. It was one of the worst losses I’ve had in my career. Hopefully we can get some payback.”

Evans had four catches for 87 yards in that loss to the Texans and he’ll be trying to do a little extra this time around to avoid returning to Tampa with another loss under his belt.