Mike Evans practicing for Buccaneers Wednesday

  
Published November 20, 2024 01:08 PM

After Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans left the team’s Week Seven loss to the Ravens with a hamstring injury, word was that he was expected to miss three games with a targeted return in Week 12 against the Giants.

It looks like that plan remains in place. Evans did some work when the team returned from their bye week on Monday and reports from the open portion of Tampa’s practice on Wednesday say that he is participating again.

The team’s injury report for the day will bring more information about how much he’s participating, but his presence on the field is a significant step in his return to the lineup for the NFC South club.

The Bucs lost all three games they played without Evans and will need to go on a winning streak to harbor real hopes of passing the Falcons in the division because the Falcons swept the season series between the teams. Evans’s presence wouldn’t guarantee they go on that kind of run, but it would make it a lot likelier.