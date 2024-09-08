 Skip navigation
Mike Evans TD puts Bucs up 13-0 over Commanders

  
September 8, 2024

Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans led the league with 13 receiving touchdowns last season and he’s picked up his first of the 2024 campaign.

Evans was well covered by Commanders cornerback Benjamin St-Juste on a second quarter throw from Baker Mayfield, but he fought his way to a 17-yard touchdown grab. The Buccaneers had a pair of field goals in the first quarter and are now up 13-0 with over 10 minutes to go in the half.

Evans has three catches for 54 yards and Mayfield is 10-of-12 for 129 yards.

Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels had a rough start as a backward swing pass on his first snap turned into a 15-yard loss, but he was able to move the team into scoring position on the team’s second possession. A penalty slowed the march and kicker Cade York missed a 47-yard field goal to keep the Commanders off the scoreboard.