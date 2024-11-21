 Skip navigation
mayfield.jpg
NFL Week 12 preview: Buccaneers vs. Giants
nbc_csu_bestbets_241121.jpg
Lions, Broncos, Dolphins lead Week 12 best bets
nbc_csu_balvslac_241121.jpg
NFL Week 12 preview: Ravens vs. Chargers

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Mike Evans up to full practice on Thursday

  
Published November 21, 2024 04:07 PM

Wide receiver Mike Evans continues to look like he’ll be back in the Buccaneers lineup for Sunday’s game against the Giants.

Evans has missed the last three games with a hamstring injury, but he was able to practice on Monday and Wednesday. Wednesday’s practice was a limited one and Evans moved up to full participation on Thursday.

Assuming no setbacks, it seems like a safe bet that he’ll be trying to help the Bucs end their four-game losing streak this weekend.

Cornerback Zyon McCollum (hamstring) missed practice for the second straight day and safety Tykee Smith (knee) was out after practicing on a limited basis Wednesday. Defensive tackle greg Gaines (foot), cornerback Troy Hill (toe), and left tackle Tristan Wirfs (knee, foot) were all limited participants.

Guard Ben Bredeson (shoulder), cornerback Jamel Dean (hamstring), defensive lineman William Gholston (knee), running back Bucky Irving (toe), and wide receiver Jalen McMillan (hamstring) all joined Evans as full participants.