Mike Evans up to full practice on Thursday

Wide receiver Mike Evans continues to look like he’ll be back in the Buccaneers lineup for Sunday’s game against the Giants.

Evans has missed the last three games with a hamstring injury, but he was able to practice on Monday and Wednesday. Wednesday’s practice was a limited one and Evans moved up to full participation on Thursday.

Assuming no setbacks, it seems like a safe bet that he’ll be trying to help the Bucs end their four-game losing streak this weekend.

Cornerback Zyon McCollum (hamstring) missed practice for the second straight day and safety Tykee Smith (knee) was out after practicing on a limited basis Wednesday. Defensive tackle greg Gaines (foot), cornerback Troy Hill (toe), and left tackle Tristan Wirfs (knee, foot) were all limited participants.

Guard Ben Bredeson (shoulder), cornerback Jamel Dean (hamstring), defensive lineman William Gholston (knee), running back Bucky Irving (toe), and wide receiver Jalen McMillan (hamstring) all joined Evans as full participants.

