Mike Evans wasn’t on the field at open portion of Thursday’s practice

The Buccaneers split the open portion of Thursday’s practice between outdoor and indoor work thanks to a downpour in Tampa, but one key player wasn’t on the field in either location,

Reporters at the open portion of practice noted that wide receiver Mike Evans was not taking part in the session. Evans was listed as out of practice on Wednesday due to the hamstring injury he suffered in the team’s Week Four win over the Saints.

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said on Wednesday that the team expects to have a better idea of Evans’ availability on Friday, but not practicing after having a bye week to rest does not seem to be a great sign about his chances of playing against the Lions.

Every other member of the 53-man roster participated in practice on at least a limited basis Wednesday and a full injury report for Thursday will be released later in the day.