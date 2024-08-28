Mike Ford headed back to Browns practice squad

The Browns cut one of their top special teams players on Tuesday, but they’re bringing defensive back Mike Ford back into the fold.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Ford is returning to the Browns. He will be signing to the practice squad for now, but rosters will be tweaked heading into the regular season and he could make a return to the active roster in time to play against the Cowboys in Week One.

Ford had 28 tackles, an interception, and a fumble recovery for the Browns last season. He played 74 percent of the team’s special teams snaps and made one start on defense.

Ford also played 61 games for the Lions and Falcons before joining the Browns in 2023.