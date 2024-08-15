Mike Hall Jr. has a stinger, practice status for Thursday unknown

Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. took part in practice with the Browns on Wednesday despite being arrested on a domestic violence charge on Thursday, but it’s unclear whether he’ll be back on the field Thursday.

The uncertainty isn’t because the Browns are considering a different approach in light of the criminal charge, however. Hall had to leave the joint practice with the Vikings with an injury and the team announced on Thursday that he suffered a stinger, but offered no word on his practice plans.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski was asked repeated questions about the team’s decision to have Hall practice after his arrest and his answers to all of them were centered on allowing the legal process to play out. He also said he’s “not going to talk past today” in terms of whether Hall will continue to be on the field for the team as the case moves toward a resolution.

Hall’s Thursday status will be known soon, but the bigger questions about his future won’t be going anywhere.