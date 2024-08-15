 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_vikings_240814.jpg
McCarthy’s knee injury a ‘gut punch’ for Vikings
nbc_csu_49ers_240814.jpg
What do 49ers want from Steelers for Aiyuk trade?
nbc_csu_bears_240814.jpg
Bears’ Booker is made for the NFL as a pass rusher

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_vikings_240814.jpg
McCarthy’s knee injury a ‘gut punch’ for Vikings
nbc_csu_49ers_240814.jpg
What do 49ers want from Steelers for Aiyuk trade?
nbc_csu_bears_240814.jpg
Bears’ Booker is made for the NFL as a pass rusher

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Mike Hall Jr. has a stinger, practice status for Thursday unknown

  
Published August 15, 2024 08:49 AM

Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. took part in practice with the Browns on Wednesday despite being arrested on a domestic violence charge on Thursday, but it’s unclear whether he’ll be back on the field Thursday.

The uncertainty isn’t because the Browns are considering a different approach in light of the criminal charge, however. Hall had to leave the joint practice with the Vikings with an injury and the team announced on Thursday that he suffered a stinger, but offered no word on his practice plans.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski was asked repeated questions about the team’s decision to have Hall practice after his arrest and his answers to all of them were centered on allowing the legal process to play out. He also said he’s “not going to talk past today” in terms of whether Hall will continue to be on the field for the team as the case moves toward a resolution.

Hall’s Thursday status will be known soon, but the bigger questions about his future won’t be going anywhere.