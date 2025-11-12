Mike Kafka will continue to call Giants offensive plays, Tim Kelly promoted to interim OC

The Giants have installed Mike Kafka as their interim head coach after firing Brian Daboll on Monday.

In his first press conference in his new role, Kafka confirmed he’ll keep his key duty of offensive play-caller after his promotion.

Kafka also noted that he has promoted tight ends coach Tim Kelly to interim offensive coordinator.

“Really smart coach, he’ll help us tie in the run game with the pass game, does a great job with a lot of good experiences to bank on,” Kafka said, via SNY.

Kelly was previously the Texans offensive coordinator from 2019-2021 and the Titans offensive coordinator in 2023. He was hired to be New York’s tight ends coach in 2024.

Kafka added that right now he doesn’t anticipate any other staff changes, with defensive coordinator Shane Bowen retaining his role.

“I have a lot of trust in our group and being around these guys for the last several years — a lot of trust, a lot of confidence,” Kafka said. “And now, we can kind of get together and come together with a great plan for the players.

“Collectively as a unit — we’ve met several times over the past couple of days, get on the same page, the communication, talking about some of the minor little tweaks that we would do throughout the week to make it more efficient and clear up some communication stuff. So, that would be, for us, that’s probably the biggest thing is getting on the same page with them. I’m not, up until this point, haven’t been privileged to those conversations. So, getting caught up to speed and communicating what I like, and what I’d like to see, and then going and doing it.”

The Giants will host the Packers for Kafka’s debut as interim HC on Sunday.