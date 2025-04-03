 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_hendricksonrightpriceV2_250403.jpg
Evaluating right price for Hendrickson’s next deal
nbc_pft_kirkcousins_250403.jpg
Falcons make no promises to Cousins about a trade
nbc_pft_rbneedyteams_250403.jpg
Scale of 1-10: Teams needing to draft a RB

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_hendricksonrightpriceV2_250403.jpg
Evaluating right price for Hendrickson’s next deal
nbc_pft_kirkcousins_250403.jpg
Falcons make no promises to Cousins about a trade
nbc_pft_rbneedyteams_250403.jpg
Scale of 1-10: Teams needing to draft a RB

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Mike Macdonald: DeMarcus Lawrence complements our room really well

  
Published April 3, 2025 12:51 PM

While the biggest moves of Seattle’s offseason revolved around quarterbacks, they also made a splash on defense by signing lineman DeMarcus Lawrence.

Lawrence, 32, signed with the club in March after 11 years with the Cowboys.

At the annual league meeting in Palm Beach this week, head coach Mike Macdonald said he’s “really excited” about adding Lawrence, who is “just a disruptor.”

“I think he complements our room really well,” Macdonald said. “He can play the way we want to play technique-wise, but also, this guy’s really, really smart on what sets tell you, what blocks am I going to get, being able to create more negative plays on early downs to get us in some of those advantageous defensive situations that are really going to help us.

“Then obviously the pass-rush element, too, complementing ‘Chenna [Nwosu] and Boye [Mafe] and all those guys. Moving him up and down the line like we do — we like to move guys around — so he fits right in.”

A foot injury limited Lawrence to just four games in 2024, but he still recorded 3.0 sacks with four tackles for loss and five QB hits. In 17 games in 2023, Lawrence recorded 4.0 sacks with 10 tackles for loss and eight QB hits.