Mike Macdonald: DeMarcus Lawrence complements our room really well

While the biggest moves of Seattle’s offseason revolved around quarterbacks, they also made a splash on defense by signing lineman DeMarcus Lawrence.

Lawrence, 32, signed with the club in March after 11 years with the Cowboys.

At the annual league meeting in Palm Beach this week, head coach Mike Macdonald said he’s “really excited” about adding Lawrence, who is “just a disruptor.”

“I think he complements our room really well,” Macdonald said. “He can play the way we want to play technique-wise, but also, this guy’s really, really smart on what sets tell you, what blocks am I going to get, being able to create more negative plays on early downs to get us in some of those advantageous defensive situations that are really going to help us.

“Then obviously the pass-rush element, too, complementing ‘Chenna [Nwosu] and Boye [Mafe] and all those guys. Moving him up and down the line like we do — we like to move guys around — so he fits right in.”

A foot injury limited Lawrence to just four games in 2024, but he still recorded 3.0 sacks with four tackles for loss and five QB hits. In 17 games in 2023, Lawrence recorded 4.0 sacks with 10 tackles for loss and eight QB hits.