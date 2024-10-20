Mike Macdonald: DK Metcalf banged knee a little bit, it doesn’t look too bad

Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald offered an update on wide receiver DK Metcalf after Sunday’s win over the Falcons.

Metcalf left the 34-14 win on a cart in the fourth quarter after suffering a knee injury. Macdonald didn’t have much detail about the nature of the injury, but the update was a positive one.

Macdonald said, via John Boyle of the team’s website, that Metcalf “banged his knee a little bit” and added that “it doesn’t look too bad.”

The coming days will bring more information about whether Metcalf is at risk of missing any time, but it appears he and the Seahawks dodged a bullet on Sunday.