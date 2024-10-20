 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Mike Macdonald: DK Metcalf banged knee a little bit, it doesn’t look too bad

  
Published October 20, 2024 05:52 PM

Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald offered an update on wide receiver DK Metcalf after Sunday’s win over the Falcons.

Metcalf left the 34-14 win on a cart in the fourth quarter after suffering a knee injury. Macdonald didn’t have much detail about the nature of the injury, but the update was a positive one.

Macdonald said, via John Boyle of the team’s website, that Metcalf “banged his knee a little bit” and added that “it doesn’t look too bad.”

The coming days will bring more information about whether Metcalf is at risk of missing any time, but it appears he and the Seahawks dodged a bullet on Sunday.