Mike Macdonald: DK Metcalf doesn’t have a long-term injury but availability uncertain for Sunday

  
Published October 21, 2024 06:49 PM

Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald confirmed that receiver DK Metcalf has a minor medial collateral ligament sprain. Macdonald, though, is “unsure” about whether Metcalf will play against the Bills.

Doesn’t look like it’s a long-term injury,” Macdonald said, via Michael-Shawn Dugar of TheAthletic.com. “Timeline, I’m not sure. It doesn’t look like it’s a long-term injury. You guys know DK. We know DK. He’s going to probably do anything humanly possible to be able to play in this game, I would imagine. We’ll assess that as the week unfolds.”

Metcalf had four catches for 99 yards and a touchdown against the Falcons on Sunday, giving him 568 yards for the season. Only Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase, with 620 yards, has more.

Metcalf injured his knee on a hit from Falcons safety Justin Simmons that caused him to land awkwardly. He was carted to the X-ray room.

Jake Bobo, who has eight catches for 66 yards this season, would see more time if Metcalf can’t play Sunday. Dareke Young and Laviska Shenault Jr. also would help fill in.

McDonald said he has a “huge amount of confidence” in all the team’s receivers, while adding the Seahawks could use more 12 personnel (one back, two tight ends) and 22 personnel (two running backs, two tight ends) if needed.

“There’s lots of options at our disposal that are in the system,” Macdonald said. “You’re never going to fill the shoes of a DK Metcalf, but you can kind of work around it in certain ways.”