Mike Macdonald had offers from Seahawks, Commanders

Good news, Commanders fans. New coach Dan Quinn wasn’t the team’s second choice.

Bad news, Commanders fans. Quinn might have been the third choice.

Per a league source, new Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald also had an offer from the Commanders. It was extended after Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson removed his name from consideration for the job.

Macdonald, most recently the Ravens’ defensive coordinator, opted to go not down the road from Baltimore to D.C. but across the country to Seattle.

Plenty of Commanders fans seem to be less than inspired by the hiring of Quinn, who was barely above .500 during his time with the Falcons and who most recently had his Dallas defense shredded for 48 points in the wild-card round, by the Packers. The fact that he was possibly third behind Johnson and Macdonald won’t make it any better.