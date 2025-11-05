Mike Macdonald on Rashid Shaheed trade: We weren’t missing anything, he augments what we’re doing

The Seahawks came into Week 10 with the fifth-most points in the league, so they didn’t seem like an obvious bet to make a move for offensive help ahead of the trade deadline.

They did make such a move, however, and Rashid Shaheed is now part of a wide receiver group headed up by Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Smith-Njigba leads the NFL with 948 receiving yards and no one else on Seattle has more than 293, but head coach Mike Macdonald said on Wednesday that they see Shaheed as a force multiplier rather than a piece that was missing from the offense.

“It’s a great opportunity to add to our team,” Macdonald said, via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. “Didn’t feel like we were missing something. It was not like we were trying to plug holes or anything like that. It was just an opportunity to to get a great player, and to augment what we’re doing.”

Shaheed is with the team on Wednesday and Macdonald said that he hopes the wideout’s “familiarity” with offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak from their time together in New Orleans expedites the amount of time it takes “getting up to speed” ahead of Sunday’s game against the Cardinals.

