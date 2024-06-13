 Skip navigation
Mike Macdonald “really excited” where Seahawks are, cancels final minicamp practice

  
Published June 12, 2024 08:51 PM

It’s been a long offseason for every team. Most are now done.

The Seahawks, like the Broncos, are done a day early, ending things after Wednesday’s practice by canceling Thursday’s scheduled minicamp session.

Seattle now is on a six-week break, getting an extra day of vacation as a reward from coach Mike Macdonald for their hard work.

Couldn’t be happier with the effort,” Macdonald told reporters, via Corbin Smith of SI.com. “That’s what I was just telling them. The effort, the intent, the energy, the attitude, all of the things we’re asking them to do, they responded every day, and I’m just really excited about where we’re at. We’ve been going at it . We had the extra week [teams get for having a new head coach], so I felt like it was an opportunity to get out of here healthy and have a great offseason.”

The Seahawks canceled their final organized team activity last week to attend a team event. The team visited Joint Base Lewis-McChord, a major Army installation located near Lakewood, Washington.