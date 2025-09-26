Mike Macdonald: Sam Darnold is playing out of his mind, on a mission

Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold played well throughout Thursday night’s game, but particularly in guiding the offense into field goal range for the game winner in the final seconds of the fourth quarter. Seattle coach Mike Macdonald couldn’t be happier.

Macdonald said Darnold has quickly established himself as the team leader everyone believes they can count on.

“Sam’s playing out of his mind right now,” Macdonald said, via ESPN. “You see him, he’s just such a cool customer. But he’s a guy on a mission. He’s so determined for us to be a great team and a great offense, and he’s doing a great job leading us.”

After a tough loss to the 49ers in Week One, Darnold has played tremendous football as the Seahawks have gone on a three-game winning streak. After leading the Vikings to the playoffs last year, Darnold looks poised to lead the Seahawks to the playoffs this year.