Mike McCarthy: CeeDee Lamb, Trevon Diggs injuries not a high concern

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy provided positive updates on a couple of players who missed practice on Wednesday.

McCarthy said that wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (ankle) and cornerback Trevon Diggs (foot) are both set for limited work on Thursday and, via multiple reporters, that the injuries are not of “high concern” as the team moves toward Sunday’s home game against the Ravens.

Lamb and Diggs both played the majority of the snaps on their respective sides of the ball during last Sunday’s loss to the Saints.

Defensive tackle Mazi Smith also missed Wednesday’s practice with a back injury. McCarthy said there’s “work to do” with Smith, which suggests he’s less likely to be in the lineup this week.