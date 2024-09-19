 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_chivsind_240919.jpg
NFL Week 3 preview: Bears vs. Colts
nbc_pft_whatsmorelikelyv2_240919.jpg
What’s More Likely: NFL Week 3 possibilities
nbc_pft_traviskelce_240919.jpg
Kelce not concerned about stats from slow start

Other PFT Content

New Orleans Saints v Dallas Cowboys
NFL fines Derek Carr for Michael Jackson celebration
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_chivsind_240919.jpg
NFL Week 3 preview: Bears vs. Colts
nbc_pft_whatsmorelikelyv2_240919.jpg
What’s More Likely: NFL Week 3 possibilities
nbc_pft_traviskelce_240919.jpg
Kelce not concerned about stats from slow start

Other PFT Content

New Orleans Saints v Dallas Cowboys
NFL fines Derek Carr for Michael Jackson celebration
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Mike McCarthy: CeeDee Lamb, Trevon Diggs injuries not a high concern

  
Published September 19, 2024 12:39 PM

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy provided positive updates on a couple of players who missed practice on Wednesday.

McCarthy said that wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (ankle) and cornerback Trevon Diggs (foot) are both set for limited work on Thursday and, via multiple reporters, that the injuries are not of “high concern” as the team moves toward Sunday’s home game against the Ravens.

Lamb and Diggs both played the majority of the snaps on their respective sides of the ball during last Sunday’s loss to the Saints.

Defensive tackle Mazi Smith also missed Wednesday’s practice with a back injury. McCarthy said there’s “work to do” with Smith, which suggests he’s less likely to be in the lineup this week.