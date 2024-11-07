Mike McCarthy: Dak Prescott has “obviously a serious injury”

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy confirmed that Dak Prescott has “obviously a serious injury.” The quarterback is seeking other opinions after the initial diagnosis reportedly was a partial avulsion of his hamstring tendon, which is the tendon partially tearing off the bone.

“He’s still going through the process,” McCarthy said Thursday, via Schuyler Dixon of the Associated Press. “I visited with him again this morning on it. He’s still collecting information, different opinions, and that will continue through next week. But he’s here every day.”

The Cowboys have ruled Prescott out of Sunday’s game against the Eagles, and owner Jerry Jones said earlier this week that the team expects to place him on injured reserve. Prescott hopes to return at some point this season.

“I think that would be his goal,” McCarthy said. “I know he wants to keep playing, but I think it’s important to go through the process and gather all of the information. This is obviously a serious injury.”

Cooper Rush, who will start Sunday, is 5-1 in his career as a starter.