 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_titansvchargers_241107.jpg
NFL Week 10 preview: Titans vs. Chargers
nbc_csu_steelersvcommanders_241107.jpg
NFL Week 10 preview: Steelers vs. Commanders
nbc_csu_49ersvbucs_241107.jpg
NFL Week 10 preview: 49ers vs. Buccaneers

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_titansvchargers_241107.jpg
NFL Week 10 preview: Titans vs. Chargers
nbc_csu_steelersvcommanders_241107.jpg
NFL Week 10 preview: Steelers vs. Commanders
nbc_csu_49ersvbucs_241107.jpg
NFL Week 10 preview: 49ers vs. Buccaneers

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Mike McCarthy: Dak Prescott has “obviously a serious injury”

  
Published November 7, 2024 04:00 PM

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy confirmed that Dak Prescott has “obviously a serious injury.” The quarterback is seeking other opinions after the initial diagnosis reportedly was a partial avulsion of his hamstring tendon, which is the tendon partially tearing off the bone.

“He’s still going through the process,” McCarthy said Thursday, via Schuyler Dixon of the Associated Press. “I visited with him again this morning on it. He’s still collecting information, different opinions, and that will continue through next week. But he’s here every day.”

The Cowboys have ruled Prescott out of Sunday’s game against the Eagles, and owner Jerry Jones said earlier this week that the team expects to place him on injured reserve. Prescott hopes to return at some point this season.

“I think that would be his goal,” McCarthy said. “I know he wants to keep playing, but I think it’s important to go through the process and gather all of the information. This is obviously a serious injury.”

Cooper Rush, who will start Sunday, is 5-1 in his career as a starter.