Report: Dak Prescott’s hamstring tendon partially tore off the bone

Dak Prescott underwent an MRI on his injured hamstring, and it’s a significant injury that could keep him out weeks.

Jane Slater of NFL Media reports that the initial diagnosis is a partial avulsion of his hamstring tendon, which is the tendon partially tearing off the bone. The recovery time typically is more than four weeks, which is the minimum stay required for an injured reserve stint.

Prescott is seeking other opinions, per Slater, before the Cowboys make a decision on whether to place the quarterback on IR. It is not yet known whether he will require surgery.

In some cases, the injury is allowed to scar over, repair and then strengthen. It is unknown where in the hamstring the injury is. Lower in the hamstring, around the knee, heals quicker than higher in the hamstring, near the glute.

Owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday the Cowboys expect to place Prescott on injured reserve.

Cooper Rush will start Sunday’s game against the Eagles, but the longer Prescott is out, the higher the chance that third-string quarterback Trey Lance will get playing time.

Prescott, who signed a four-year, $240 million extension just before the season, has completed 64.7 percent of his passes for 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions.